Michigan judge gets Senate committee approval for US court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen is a step closer to a new job on a federal appeals court.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved her nomination Thursday and sent it to the full Senate. All nine Democrats on the committee voted no.

The 48-year-old Larsen was nominated to the Cincinnati-based appeals court by President Donald Trump. The court hears cases from federal courts in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Larsen has been on the Michigan Supreme Court for two years. She was on the faculty at University of Michigan law school when Gov. Rick Snyder picked her to fill a vacancy in 2015.