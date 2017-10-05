“Magi” Pet Of The Day October 5

Meet “Magi”, our Pet Of The Day today. Magi is a great little guy with an interesting family tree. He has a Basset Hound stubborn streak and a Jack Russell pushiness. It’s a good thing he’s so adorable! He will need an adult only or older child home. Magi would love a single person or couple who would dote on him because he loves being the center of attention. He’ll make a great companion for someone. Magi has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Magi by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

