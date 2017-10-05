House Speaker Leonard throws hat in Michigan AG race

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a new hat in the ring in the race to be the next Michigan attorney general.

Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard of DeWitt today is announcing he is a candidate in the 2018 election.

He says he wants to make Michigan safer and stronger.

“We can make Michigan safer by being tough on violent crime, ending sanctuary cities, and protecting our 2nd Amendment rights,” Leonard said in a news release. “My experience as an assistant prosecutor in Genesee County and in the Attorney General’s office showed the importance of protecting the most vulnerable in our society while holding criminals responsible for their actions.”

Leonard has been a state representative since 2013.

Prior to that he was an assistant prosecutor in Genesee County and worked in the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

Leonard, his wife and daughter live in DeWitt Township.

The Republican and Democratic parties will nominate their candidates for attorney general at conventions in 2018.