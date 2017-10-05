Eaton County Sheriff’s Office arrest parole absconder after lengthy pursuit

WLNS – On October 4th, Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Conestoga drive in Delta Township to locate a runaway juvenile for the Lansing Police Department.

The runaway was believed to be at this residence with her boyfriend.

Deputies determined that the boyfriend, an 18-year-old male was wanted for absconding while on parole.

The suspect was on parole following a conviction for unarmed robbery in Eaton County which occurred in September of 2016.

When Deputies entered the residence, the suspect fled through the neighborhood on foot.

During the chase the suspect broke into two different residences occupied by the home owners. The home owners assisted the pursuing Deputies with his direction of travel as he exited their homes and continued his flight. Deputies relentlessly pursued the suspect and apprehended him near Brookside Drive.

The suspect was lodged for the parole absconding charge and additional charges were sought from the Eaton County Prosecutors Office for 2 Felony Counts of Home Invasion First Degree and Resisting and Obstructing a police officer.