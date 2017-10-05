Crime Stoppers wants you for a night of fun

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You see every week how Crime Stoppers works to make our community safer.

But it takes money to operate.

Now is your chance to help.

Join your friends from 6 News in celebrating the success of the Crime Stoppers program.

You can ensure a safe future for our community by supporting the “Cocktails and Comedy Against Crime” fundraiser.

Proceeds will go directly to the Crime Stoppers program.

Everything is happening at the Royal Scot Banquet Center in Lansing next Thursday.

