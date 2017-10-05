Bump fire stocks: what are they?

In a statement today, the NRA said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives should immediately review whether bump stocks comply with federal law.

Right now, it’s a legal add on for rifles that allows them to shoot similar to a machine gun.

Bump stocks attach to the receiver of a semi-automatic rifle, allowing it to fire repeatedly, as if it were fully automatic.

Authorities investigating Sunday night’s horrific attack found several bump stocks on rifles recovered from Stephen Paddock’s hotel room.

Local law enforcement officials say the shooting spree, showed the device can cause a lot of carnage, with little effort.

“You don’t have to aim and shoot, your trigger finger doesn’t get fatigued, you can go until you’re out of bullets, and to stop that threat would be extremely difficult,” says Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth.

Wriggelsworth says the bump stocks make the rifles even more powerful than the weapons his deputies and other law enforcement officers are armed with.

“When somebody is shooting a fully automatic rifle at us, there are going to be instances when nobody has a chance,” says Wriggelsworth.

In his opinion, Wriggelsworth says America needs to decide what’s more important: sport, or safety.

He also believes those who were killed during the shooting, most likely would want bump stocks to be banned as well.

Republican State Senator, Rick Jones also agrees.

“They’re simply not necessary for hunting or anything like that, or even home defense. If your defending your home you want to have something that’s controlled, and this thing is pretty much out of control,” says Jones.

Both Wriggelsworth and Jones say they would support any legislation that makes these altering devices illegal.