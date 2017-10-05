Bark! Meow! Cascades Humane Society unveils new addition to shelter

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a lot to bark and meow about Thursday in Jackson, as the Cascades Humane Society held a ribbon cutting for its new addition.

It relieves cramped space at the shelter and provides more room for surgeries, food storage, and dog kennels.

The addition was made possible through a generous donation from a community member, and a grant from the Weatherwax Foundation

The shelter says this helps staff and volunteers take better care of animals as they wait for forever homes.

“We already treat them like they’re our own when they’re here. And we really try to give anything we can to them. Obviously, we take care of them medically, but we also try to do whatever we can to heal them emotionally as well as the physical. This new space just allows us to do that for even more animals,” said Cascades Humane Society Executive Director Heather Leszyznski.

The shelter is now focusing on using a different donation to fix their roof.