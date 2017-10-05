Ann Arbor teenager’s arrest at bus station sparks protests

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A crowd has marched in Ann Arbor to protest a teen’s arrest at a local bus station.

Protesters walked from the Blake Transit Center to the Ann Arbor Justice Center on Wednesday. A group called the Collective Against White Supremacy organized the rally to support the teen and advocate for change to use-of-force policies on juveniles.

Police responded to a report last week of a fight involving 15 to 20 teens at the transit center. Video from the fight shows an officer using force while arresting 16-year-old Ciaeem Slanton. Ciaeem’s mother says her son was released after receiving a trespass citation.

The teen says he wasn’t involved in the fight.

Police say the arrest is under review and that the department has submitted an incident report to the county prosecutor.