UPDATE: Lansing Police investigate homicide at southside apartment

UPDATE (8:44 a.m.) – Lansing Police have confirmed that they are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to a call on the 4900 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a 31-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was alone in the apartment.

This is being investigated as a homicide and the scene was still being process this morning.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are on the scene of a developing situation on the city’s south side.

Investigators have been at an apartment on the 4900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue since about 5:00 a.m.

The Camelot Apartments are at that address.

A 6 News viewer says he believes the police are investigating a possible shooting.

6 News has calls into the Lansing Police to confirm that information.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are available.