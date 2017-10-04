UPDATE: Judge rejects hit and run driver plea

Related Coverage Haslett man takes plea deal in hit and run that injured mother and daughter

UPDATE (8:58 a.m.) – There has been a surprising twist in what would have been the sentencing of the man accused of a hit and run crash that severely injured a mother and daughter last March.

Logan Milliman had agreed to a plea deal from the prosecutor’s office.

That deal was a plea of “no contest” to a “failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.”

This morning Judge Clinton Canady rejected the plea deal.

Now the prosecutor must determine if a new deal will be offered or it the case will go to trial.

Now the prosecutor must determine if a new deal will be offered or it the case will go to trial.

HASLETT, Mich (WLNS) – A Haslett man who police say hit a mother and daughter with his car back in March then sped away from the scene is scheduled to be sentenced this morning.

According to police the two victims were waiting at a school bus stop when 23-year old Logan Milliman hit them on East Lake Drive near Lake Lansing.

Both were taken to the hospital and the mother is still recovering from injuries.

Milliman has pleaded “no contest” to a count of “failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.”

A plea of “no contest” means he doesn’t admit guilt but will accept the punishment.

A plea of "no contest" means he doesn't admit guilt but will accept the punishment.