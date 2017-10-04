Skubick: Plan to expand private police forces faces struggle in Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Some law enforcement groups are coming out in strong opposition to legislation that would allow local governments and others to hire a private police force.

The pros and cons of that suggestion are being heard in the halls of the Capitol today.

Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhof says the state already has some private police forces at universities and hospitals and he wants to expand the service with this objective: “We want to find a way to provide all security levels for the people of Michigan.”

But at a hearing this week, law enforcement was out in force, fearful that bad things could happen if a private police force is hired.

State Senator Morris Hood Jr has made up his mind on if he wants them in his neighborhood. “No. We should leave private policing up to the professionals. This is ultimately privatizing local police forces.”

Under the bill the private police companies would need to hire employees who met state standards that the local police have to meet.

But former state trooper turned state senator Mike Nofs says there is a major difference: citizens can complain about the local police. “And if they don’t like the service they are getting, they can go to their local city council members and complain to make a change but if you go to a private company I’m not sure how well you would be received. If you want to go and compete with local law enforcement, I think I have a problem with that.”

So does Senator Rick Jones, a former sheriff, who argues you may not be able to ask the private company for data on the officers they hire and their conduct.

“We want to know exactly what’s being policed, how they’re treating citizens. Are they abusing them? We want to know everything about them like we do our police.”

Mr. Meekhof says this has worked in other states.