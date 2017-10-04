Private policing legislation gets pushback from law enforcement

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Police groups are voicing their opposition to a pair of bills in Lansing that would pave the way for communities, and even companies, to hire private police agencies.

The legislation would create new standards for private police agencies to get licensed and have more authority.

According to our media partners at MLive existing police agencies say the new forces wouldn’t have the same standards or accountability as normal police.

Senate majority leader Arlan Meekhof, who sponsored the bills, says this will supplement traditional police protection.

