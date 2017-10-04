Lansing School District lands $63M in federal grants

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing School District has been awarded nearly $63 million in federal grants to support Magnet Schools.

A portion of the money is also designated for the creation of a Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.

Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul is excited about the grant funding. “Our Magnet Schools have received national recognition for success. The new TSL grants will reward educator achievement and performance. These awards are a tribute to the hard work and dedication for the great progress we are making together in the Lansing School District.”

U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, in announcing the grant awards, recognized the Lansing schools for innovating and providing creative and challenging opportunities for children.

The Magnet School grants are very competitive and total nearly $15 million over five years to support an additional New Tech Network, a new School of the Arts, an International Magnet School, the Biotechnical Pathway Magnet Schools, and an Early College Magnet School.

Lansing is the only district in Michigan to receive this prestigious grant.

The district is one of only 14 districts nationwide awarded a TSL grant totaling $46.8 million that is to be paid out over five years but will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Education after three years.

According to a release from the Lansing School District, the TSL grants allow educators and school leaders to identify opportunities to improve their schools, create professional development opportunities and support systems, and create effective teacher evaluation programs.