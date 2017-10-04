Jackson Police: Man shot 3 times overnight

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson Police are investigating a shooting last night on the city’s south side.

Officers tell 6 News they were called to the 1200 block of South Milwaukee Street.

When they arrived they found a man laying in a driveway across the street from where he had been shot.

He had been shot three times and was taken to a local hospital.

Jackson Police tell 6 News the man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and it is not know what led to the shooting.

This will continue to develop and the story will be updated online and on 6 News.