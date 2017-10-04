Jackson Police: Man shot 3 times overnight

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson Police are investigating a shooting last night on the city’s south side.

Officers tell 6 News they were called to the 1200 block of South Milwaukee Street.

When they arrived they found a man laying in a driveway across the street from where he had been shot.

He had been shot three times and was taken to a local hospital.

Jackson Police tell 6 News the man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and it is not know what led to the shooting.

This will continue to develop and the story will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s