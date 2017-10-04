Jackson Navy Veteran Wins $150,000 Powerball Prize

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man is trying remain calm after winning $150,000 playing Powerball.

81-year-old Thomas Woodard matched the four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. It’s usually a $50,000 prize but he selected the Powerplay option that multiplied the prize by three, yielding a $150,000 prize.

He bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 1780 Clinton in Jackson.

“I checked my ticket at Meijer on Sunday morning and the machine told me to see the retailer,” said Woodard. “I gave the clerk my ticket and she scanned it and said: ‘Tom, you won $50,000, you’ve got to go to Lansing!

“I made an appointment to talk to my bank about the money, and when they looked over the ticket that is when I realized it was actually $150,000!”

Woodard visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing on Wednesday to claim his prize.

With his winnings, the U.S. Navy veteran plans to pay off all of his bills and then save the remainder.

“I’m 81 years old, I can’t get too excited about winning, I don’t want to kick the bucket,” Woodard joked.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s