Jackson Navy Veteran Wins $150,000 Powerball Prize

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man is trying remain calm after winning $150,000 playing Powerball.

81-year-old Thomas Woodard matched the four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. It’s usually a $50,000 prize but he selected the Powerplay option that multiplied the prize by three, yielding a $150,000 prize.

He bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 1780 Clinton in Jackson.

“I checked my ticket at Meijer on Sunday morning and the machine told me to see the retailer,” said Woodard. “I gave the clerk my ticket and she scanned it and said: ‘Tom, you won $50,000, you’ve got to go to Lansing!

“I made an appointment to talk to my bank about the money, and when they looked over the ticket that is when I realized it was actually $150,000!”

Woodard visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing on Wednesday to claim his prize.

With his winnings, the U.S. Navy veteran plans to pay off all of his bills and then save the remainder.

“I’m 81 years old, I can’t get too excited about winning, I don’t want to kick the bucket,” Woodard joked.