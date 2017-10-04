Jackson County commissioner drops out of House race after weekend “altercation”

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A family argument escalated into a physical altercation and now a Jackson County commissioner is pulling out of the race for the 65th House seat.

Commissioner Carl Rice Jr tells 6 News that stress and alcohol fueled a verbal argument with his 36-year-old son that turned physical.

Family members called police and Rice was arrested and taken to jail early Sunday morning.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka, Rice is accused of simple assault, which is a misdemeanor.

He was released from jail Monday.

Today Rice told 6 News that he regrets what happened and “it doesn’t reflect on who he is.”

He added that in an effort to reduce stress in his life he will drop out of the race for the State House District 65.

Rice had recently announced that he was a Republican candidate for that seat.

That election is in November 2018.

Rice plans to stay on as a Jackson County commissioner.