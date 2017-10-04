Hit and run driver to be sentenced today

HASLETT, Mich (WLNS) – A Haslett man who police say hit a mother and daughter with his car back in March then sped away from the scene is scheduled to be sentenced this morning.

According to police the two victims were waiting at a school bus stop when 23-year old Logan Milliman hit them on East Lake Drive near Lake Lansing.

Both were taken to the hospital and the mother is still recovering from injuries.

Milliman has pleaded “no contest” to a count of “failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.”

A plea of “no contest” means he doesn’t admit guilt but will accept the punishment.

6 News will be inside the courtroom for sentencing today and will update this story online and on 6 News.

