Group hosts vigil to honor victims, call for action on gun laws in the wake of Las Vegas massacre

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – In the wake of the horrific event in Las Vegas on Monday, the Michigan Coalition to End Gun Violence continues to educate people on gun safety, as they pay tribute to the 58 lives lost, more than 500 injured, and call on lawmakers to implement stronger gun control laws to help prevent this from happening again.

Linda Brundage, the executive director of the group, says this event is all about honoring with action.

“I’m angry,” she said. “An assault weapon ban or the kinds of modifications that can be done to some kinds of guns would have stopped this tragedy in Las Vegas.”

She said there are a number of things that need to be changed when it comes to gun laws in our state.

“We need background checks, we know background checks save lives there’s no question about that,” Brundage said. “We need extreme risk protection order legislation, which also saves lives.”

“We’re all sitting in our living rooms with tears streaming down our face, but I think we need to be getting off the couch, coming to rallies like this, vigils like this, calling our representatives,” Sonya Lewis said.

Lewis is a physician in Ann Arbor. She said gun violence is a public health crisis. She, too is advocating for change.

“I hear the term unspeakable tragedy quite a bit. I understand the essence of what that means, but this is a speakable tragedy,” Lewis said. “We need to be speaking out; we need to be speaking loudly, frequently, all the time.”

Many Republicans and gun advocates say this is not the time to debate gun control as the investigation into this massacre is still on-going.

Senator Curtis Hertel says there’s no better time than now.

“We are not waiting any longer and we demand action right now,” he said.

Senator Hertel said we continue to make it easier in our state for people to buy guns.

“For people who have mental health issues, for people who have committed crimes, committed domestic violence to get guns and that needs to end,” he said. “If we can all work together one time just to save the people in America, in these situations, we’ve done our job. That’s our final job as legislators.”