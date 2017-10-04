Driver in overpass crash ticketed for careless driving

Published:

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – The truck driver whose flatbed semi struck the Pleasant Valley Road overpass across I-96 last week has been cited for careless driving.

According to our media partners at WHMI, State Police at the Brighton Post say the driver, whom they did not identify, was also charged with operating an over-height vehicle.

The driver was carrying a boom lift on a flatbed truck when it hit the overpass spanning I-96, closing the highway for 36 hours.

The trucking company’s insurance will pick up the half-million dollar costs to cover the demolition and rebuilding the overpass.

More from WHMI: Driver In Overpass Crash Cited For Careless Driving

