Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

By Published:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right

Attempt to identify:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of a church located on the 500 block of East Mt. Hope. If you recognize this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on October 1 on the 2400 block of E. Michigan Ave. The subject is described as a tall, white male with a thin build, armed with a black pistol. If you have any information about this incident or information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Keith Alan Yockey is a 63-year-old white male who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds. Yockey has gray hair and hazel eyes. Yockey has a Felony Warrant for Obstructing out of the City of
Lansing, Michigan.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Judy Ann Yockey is a 48-year-old white female who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Yockey has blonde hair and blue eyes. Yockey has a Felony Warrant for Obstructing out of the City of
Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

