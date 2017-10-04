“Bonnie” Pet Of The Day October 4

By Published:

Meet “Bonnie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bonnie is a 6-month-old “All-American” breed. She looks like she has some Shepherd and Lab in her family tree. Bonnie is a very sweet and friendly little girl. She can be a bit shy at first. Bonnie seems to get along well with other dogs and we think she’d do best in a home with another dog. Bonnie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Bonnie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s