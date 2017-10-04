“Bonnie” Pet Of The Day October 4

Meet “Bonnie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bonnie is a 6-month-old “All-American” breed. She looks like she has some Shepherd and Lab in her family tree. Bonnie is a very sweet and friendly little girl. She can be a bit shy at first. Bonnie seems to get along well with other dogs and we think she’d do best in a home with another dog. Bonnie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Bonnie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

