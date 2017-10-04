$50M lawsuit filed following death of Michigan inmate

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A $50 million lawsuit has been filed following the death of a Michigan prison inmate who collapsed after complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing.

The Detroit News reports the lawsuit by attorney Geoffrey Fieger accuses the Michigan Department of Corrections and a company handling inmate health care of not getting John Stein proper care.

The MDOC says Wednesday it can’t comment on pending litigation. Contractor Corizon Health Inc. said in a statement it denies the allegations and will “vigorously defend the care we provided.”

The MDOC earlier said two health workers at Cotton Correctional Facility near Jackson had been suspended.

Stein had convictions for weapons possession by a prisoner, home invasion and stalking. The lawsuit says he complained Sept. 5 of health issues but was sent to his cell.

