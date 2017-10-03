Troopers say MSP Director violated department’s social media policy by posting Facebook message

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The head of the Michigan State Police is coming under fire from some her own troopers, who say their leader violated the department’s social media policy.

That’s after she shared a Facebook post that called some NFL players “anti-American degenerates.”

Etue shared a post on her personal page signed “we the people.” It calls NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”

MSP investigators are conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue will be disciplined.

Spokeswoman Shanon Banner said that Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue will be treated the same as any other state police employee accused of misconduct.

Banner says if Etue is found to have violated agency policy, she could receive a written reprimand or a five-day suspension.

But a couple of troopers tell 6 News they think Etue’s post was a pretty clear violation of the department’s policies and procedures.

They asked to remain anonymous because they’re afraid of the consequences of speaking out publicly.

Etue has apologized, and Gov. Rick Snyder says he won’t fire her. Some legislators, civil rights groups and others want her out.

MSP’s social media policy that says “members are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their postings do not impair working relationships, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among coworkers, or negatively affect the public perception of the department.”

It goes on to say “In order to prevent bringing the department into disrepute or negatively affecting the efficiency of the department, members shall use appropriate discretion in the use of references to the Michigan State Police so as not to discredit the department or it’s employees and ensure that information concerning official business is not released, either directly or indirectly, by a member.”

While members within the organization are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media, policy asks them to be careful in doing so.

“Department members are cautioned that communications made via the Internet, using social media or through social networking, may provide grounds for impeaching a member’s credibility while under oath or in official proceedings. Postings that demonstrate a failure to exercise good judgment or a lack of personal accountability that are used to impeach a member or which discredits the department or another member in an official proceeding, or while the member is under oath, shall result in discipline.”