Teen pregnancy rates see big drop in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Not only are teen pregnancies hard on families, they can also impact the entire community.

But over the past decade, Jackson County has been working hard to reduce its teen pregnancy rate and is now starting to see results.

It’s welcome news for the fight against teen pregnancy.

“It’s awesome. Teen pregnancy is a really big public health issue,” said Kaitlyn Stein, Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coordinator for the Jackson County Health Department.

According to the latest numbers from the state health department, Jackson County has seen a 58 percent reduction in teen pregnancy from 2003 to 2015.

Jackson County now ranks 48th out of Michigan’s 83 counties for teen pregnancy.

In 2003, the Jackson County ranked near the bottom at 76th place.

Stein says over the past 10 years, the Jackson County Health Department has been making strides with the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative.

“Having these programs where kids can talk about sex and can get educated in a way that’s appropriate and does not encourage them to have sex,” Stein said.

A big part of the program is videos that feature the stories of local teen parents.

It also raises awareness at schools and community events, along with providing support for parents.

Stein says Jackson County is taking a well-rounded approach to sex education, talking about both abstinence and birth control.

“And I think that’s something that’s unique to Jackson,” Stein said.

The health department says this good news just doesn’t impact teens.

It’s something that affects the entire county.

“I think if you have people who are better educated, who are able to finish their education. Then contribute to the tax base, you’re basically helping out an entire community,” Stein said.

The United Way of Jackson County helped create the program and continues to support it.

“We know every young woman we save from getting pregnant at a young age is a bit of poverty prevention. We see this directly impacting our work in poverty. The fewer teens that become pregnant, the more likely they are to be financially stable as adults, and the more likely our community is to succeed,” said Ken Toll, CEO of the United Way of Jackson County.

Stein says even though teen pregnancy rates continue to drop, they still have lots of work to do.

She says another focus the health department will be taking is helping teens who have already become parents avoid having more unplanned pregnancies.