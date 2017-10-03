State lawmakers join in bipartisan effort to ban marijuana ads on billboards

LANSING, Mich. – We all know it’s illegal to advertise cigarettes on billboards, but as it stands right now there are now laws keeping people from advertising marijuana in the same way.

However, Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, and Rep. Andy Schor, D-Lansing, are sponsoring related bills that would effectively ban medical marijuana ads on billboards.

One argument against the change is that it impedes free speech, but Rep. Schor told 6 News the shops have other ways to get the word out.

“There’s plenty of opportunity and they all advertise outside their own shop,” Schor said. “And again this is the same argument that we had with tobacco, so we’re just going to combine the two, and add marijuana to the tobacco prohibition.”

It’s an issue lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say, will solve more problems than just one.

“Well cigarettes are legal in the state also, however we don’t want children to pick up cigarettes and we don’t want them to pick up marijuana,” Sen. Jones said.

“I’ve had many constituents come up to me and say, you know, my kids saw this and asked what’s ‘High Lansing’ and you know what are these marijuana shops and things and people are not so happy about it,” Rep. Schor said.

The House version of the bill is still in committee, while the Senate version has been voted out.

However, it could still be some time before we see this effort become law.