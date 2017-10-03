Snyder: Lower flags to half-staff after Las Vegas shooting

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder is calling for U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The governor encouraged residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flags at half-staff through sunset on Friday.

In a statement, Snyder asked Michiganders to pray for those injured and those fighting for their lives.

At least 59 people died when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival. At least 515 people were injured.

