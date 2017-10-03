Scrap food recycling program turns leftovers into new crops

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You probably never give much thought as to what happens to the food you leave on your plate when you eat at a restaurant.

But in many places that food gets recycled.

No, it doesn’t end up on someone else’s plate.

It goes back in the soil, instead of a landfill.

Today Lansing mayor Virg Bernero will show off the “Scraps to Soil” program which has collected more than 200 tons of food and used it to compost.

Some 400 cubic yards of that soil has been or will be given to local community gardens so they can grow even more food.