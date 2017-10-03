Schuette: Fugitive dentist returned to US to face charges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says federal marshals have captured a suburban Detroit dentist in the Dominican Republic more than four months after 27 fraud-related counts were filed against him.

Marshals apprehended 51-year-old Dr. David Johnson of Chesterfield Township last week, and he’s currently being held in Miami. Schuette says Johnson has waived extradition and will be returned to Michigan for arraignment in Ingham County.

In May, Schuette charged Johnson with 20 counts of Medicaid fraud, six counts of health care fraud and one count of racketeering.

He says Johnson was barred from the Medicaid program following fraud convictions in 2006 but used another dentist’s identifying information to improperly bill $1.7 million over three years.

It wasn’t clear whether Johnson has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.