October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With all the news of breaches in online security the timing couldn’t be better for Governor Rick Snyder to proclaim October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the state.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, Michigan residents and businesses have lost more than $31 million to cybercriminal activities so far this year, with an average victim loss of nearly $6,500.

From January to September 2017, there have been more than $1.1 billion in cyber-attack losses nationwide.

“Cybersecurity has grown to become a vital priority for the protection of families and businesses,” Snyder said. “We should all use Cybersecurity Awareness Month as an opportunity to become better informed of cyber-threats and how to thwart them.”

On October 30, Snyder will host the North American International Cyber Summit at the Cobo Center in Detroit.

This month Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette’s Consumer Protection Team will host two free seminars about identity theft.

They are scheduled for:

• Lansing: Friday, October 20, 2017, from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m. at G. Mennen Williams Auditorium; 525 West Ottawa Street

• Detroit: Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m. at Cadillac Place – Room L150; 3068 West Grand Blvd.

To attend, residents are asked to contact the venue to RSVP prior to the seminar.