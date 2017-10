EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – How would you like to head to MSU for work every day?

There’s a job fair for people who are looking for employment on campus.

“EG Workforce Solutions” needs people to work the dining halls at Michigan State.

The pay starts at $8.90 an hour.

No experience is necessary.

If you’re interested head to the Capital Area Michigan Works office on South Cedar Street in Lansing to apply.

The job fair runs today from 9 a.m. to noon.