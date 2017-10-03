Lear building plant on part of Flint’s former Buick City

By Published:
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Automotive supplier Lear Corp. is building a plant on part of a massive former manufacturing site in Flint.

Lear officials joined other leaders Monday for a groundbreaking where the Buick City complex once stood. Most of the 390-acre Buick City closed in 1999, creating one of Michigan’s largest brownfield sites.

Officials say Lear’s seating plant will be the first major auto supplier manufacturing facility built in Flint in three decades. The roughly 33-acre development is expected to start production in April and employ about 600 workers when it reaches full production.

The company says the site is near many of its workers and a General Motors plant it supplies. Lear worked with GM and the city, and the state approved a $4 million grant for Lear’s $29.3 million investment.

