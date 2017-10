LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are looking for the man who robbed a south Lansing business at gunpoint overnight.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a store on the 900 block of American Road.

Police tell 6 News that a gun was shown and cash was taken.

No one was hurt.

