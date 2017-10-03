“Kimmy” Pet Of The Day October 3

By Published:

Meet “Kimmy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Kimmy is a wonderful 3-year-old Boxer-American Bulldog mix. She came from Detroit so her history is not clear. It is known that she had a litter of 12 pups in July. All the pups were adopted and now Kimmy is looking for her forever home. She is good with other dogs and has a very sweet personality. Kimmy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Kimmy by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s