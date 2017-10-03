“Kimmy” Pet Of The Day October 3

Meet “Kimmy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Kimmy is a wonderful 3-year-old Boxer-American Bulldog mix. She came from Detroit so her history is not clear. It is known that she had a litter of 12 pups in July. All the pups were adopted and now Kimmy is looking for her forever home. She is good with other dogs and has a very sweet personality. Kimmy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Kimmy by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

