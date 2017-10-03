CMS Energy subsidiary buying Lansing-area solar project

By Published:

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A subsidiary of CMS Energy Corp. is buying a solar power project that’s under construction in the Lansing area.

Jackson-based CMS Energy says Tuesday the Delta Solar project in Eaton County’s Delta Township will provide enough energy to the Lansing Board of Water & Light to power 3,300 homes. The solar project is expected to be operational by the summer of 2018.

Terms of the deal with CMS Enterprises weren’t disclosed. The project developed by groSolar is located adjacent to the General Motors’ Lansing Delta Assembly Plant.

CMS Energy currently has solar power facilities in the state at Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University.

