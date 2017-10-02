Skubick: A.G. candidate Miles takes issue with MSP director’s opinion of NFL player protests

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The newest Democratic candidate for state attorney general is critical of the State Police director for her remarks regarding NFL football players who did not stand for the National Anthem.

But when asked if he thought that was unpatriotic, Pat Miles did not answer that question.

Patrick Miles is the former U.S. attorney for west Michigan but he’s now the second Democrat to get into the race for state attorney general.

During an exchange with reporters he was asked about the statements from Col. Kristie Etue concerning those NFL football players.

She denounced them taking a knee during the national anthem.

To which Mr. Miles says she has a right to free speech but her comments did damage to the relationship between the police and the community.

“She’s done a lot of damage to that relationship between the community and law enforcement and it’s unclear on whether that relationship can be rehabilitated.”

However, when asked twice for his personal stance on the issue, he declined to say the kneeling was unpatriotic.

“Whether its patriotic or not, I’m not sure that’s the most important question here,” Miles replied.

But when asked if it unpatriotic to take a knee, Miles responded with “I gave you an answer, you just didn’t like that answer.”

On other issues, Democratic Miles supports gay marriage.

As attorney general he would shut down Pipeline 5 saying the owner Enbridge breached its contract with the state.

On the Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal aid from sanctuary cities, Mr. Miles says that is wrong but says it’s a local decision for each city to make so he did not say he favored or opposed sanctuary cities.

He also refused to say how he voted on medical marijuana and declined a position on legalizing pot for adults.

He reports he wants to see how the proposal is implemented but if the voters say “yes” his personal stance on the issue will not influence how he administers the law.