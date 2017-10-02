Safety concern forces school closings in Springport

SPRINGPORT, Mich (WLNS) – Springport Public Schools are closed Monday, Oct. 2, due to reports of an armed man in the village that could pose a threat, Superintendent Randy Cook said.

“The threat was to the point that we didn’t want children coming to school if this person could not be located,” Cook said. “We are doing what we can for the safety of the kids.”

According to our media partners at MLive, some students had been picked up by buses by the time school was canceled, Cook said.

The district’s evacuation plan calls for those students to be transported to Western High School where they can be picked up by parents, he said.

MORE FROM MLIVE: Threat of gunman in village cancels Springport schools Monday, Oct. 2