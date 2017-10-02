“Rory” Pet Of The Day October 2

Meet “Rory”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sweet Rory may only have 1 eye but that doesn’t stop him from being loveable! He got a very bad eye infection when he was young and sadly had to have an eye removed. It does not affect him at all though. He’s still a happy, friendly & playful little guy! He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Rory by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org.

