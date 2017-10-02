Parks, pools, boats – key lawmakers steer grants home

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s new state budget started Sunday, reflecting some of the very local desires of key lawmakers who shape it.

There’s $1 million to replace a showboat in Lowell in western Michigan, $1 million for Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and $300,000 for a Livonia playground. The budget includes $70,000 for Livonia pool improvements, and $300,000 to paint a retired Coast Guard ship in Mackinaw City, among other projects.

Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed some items in the budget. But $36 million in so-called Michigan enhancement grants were signed into law.

Republican Sen. Dave Hildenbrand has rained millions of dollars on his Kent County district as chairman of the Appropriations Committee. He says the grants are relatively small and “don’t come at the expense of other priorities” in the budget.