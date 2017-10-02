My Spirit | The Power of Peace

By Published:

The buzzwords of our lives today are: Busyness. Stress. Overload. People are exhausted, frustrated and overwhelmed with life. Keeping up is weighing us down. The demands of life today, from driving in traffic to eating dinner has stolen our peace, our joy, and has taken a toll on our bodies. Without inner peace, a joyful life will be hard to come by. Does your life feel so fast that you rarely have time to stop, let alone rest? 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s