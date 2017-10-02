My Spirit | Finding Your Life’s Purpose

Someone once said that there are two great days in life — the day you are born and the day you discover why you were born. When we don’t know our purpose, we stay in jobs we hate, we struggle to find joy, and we settle for mediocrity, knowing that there’s got to be more to life. God created everyone with a purpose and those who discover and live out their purpose, lead a more fulfilled and happy life.
