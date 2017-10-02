Museum exhibit tells of Trout Unlimited founding in Michigan

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new exhibition at the Michigan History Museum showcases the founding of Trout Unlimited, a national champion of fish habitat protection.

The organization was started in 1959 by anglers concerned about the Au Sable River and other cold streams in Michigan.

The program is called “The River that Changed the World.” It opened Saturday at the museum in Lansing and will continue through next summer.

State archivist Mark Harvey says it describes how Trout Unlimited’s efforts on the Au Sable inspired public-private teamwork around the world to protect rivers and fish populations.

The exhibition includes a 24-foot-long Au Sable river boat and a replica of a rod shop owned by one of the group’s founding members.

Another featured topic is the relationship between American Indian tribes and the river.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s