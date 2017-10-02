Museum exhibit tells of Trout Unlimited founding in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new exhibition at the Michigan History Museum showcases the founding of Trout Unlimited, a national champion of fish habitat protection.

The organization was started in 1959 by anglers concerned about the Au Sable River and other cold streams in Michigan.

The program is called “The River that Changed the World.” It opened Saturday at the museum in Lansing and will continue through next summer.

State archivist Mark Harvey says it describes how Trout Unlimited’s efforts on the Au Sable inspired public-private teamwork around the world to protect rivers and fish populations.

The exhibition includes a 24-foot-long Au Sable river boat and a replica of a rod shop owned by one of the group’s founding members.

Another featured topic is the relationship between American Indian tribes and the river.