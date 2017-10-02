5th Quarter prep football scores September 29

Friday’s scores
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 21, Wayland Union 20
Addison 34, Jackson East Jackson 0
Algonac 27, Yale 14
Allegan 20, Otsego 7
Alma 21, Freeland 7
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Detroit Universal 0
Athens 20, Colon 8
AuGres-Sims 54, Whittemore-Prescott 14
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Mount Clemens 14
Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Parma Western 28
Battle Creek Pennfield 58, Jackson Northwest 50
Battle Creek St. Philip 60, Burr Oak 8
Bay City All Saints def. Caseville, forfeit
Bay City John Glenn 17, Saginaw Heritage 7
Beal City 20, Evart 14 (OT)
Beaverton 34, Sanford-Meridian 0
Belding 35, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 21
Bellaire 50, Pellston 14
Belleville 35, Dearborn Fordson 7
Berrien Springs 59, Parchment 6
Big Rapids 35, Stanton Central Montcalm 0
Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 17
Detroit Country Day 36, Southfield Bradford Academy 6
Blanchard Montabella 54, Coleman 48
Blissfield 27, Dundee 21
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Riverview Richard 0
Boyne City 34, Kalkaska 13
Breckenridge 27, Carson City-Crystal 26
Brethren 30, Bear Lake 6
Brooklyn Columbia Central 34, Onsted 17
Brown City 28, Marlette 20
Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Melvindale 21
Burton Bendle 19, Flint Beecher 0
Burton Bentley 42, Burton Atherton 36
Byron Center 49, Hamilton 9
Caledonia 21, Grand Haven 14
Camden-Frontier 30, Bellevue 26
Canton 40, Livonia Stevenson 28
Carrollton 57, Chesaning 22
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 42, Owendale-Gagetown 0
Cass City 44, Bad Axe 8
Cassopolis 61, Marcellus 8
Cedar Springs 28, Lowell 14
Cedarville 65, Charlton Heston 12
Charlevoix 21, East Jordan 14
Charlotte 24, Mason 14
Cheboygan 50, Benzie Central 30
Chelsea 34, Dexter 14
Clare 57, Farwell 6
Clarkston 45, Troy Athens 13
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20
Climax-Scotts 60, Adrian Lenawee Christian 29
Clinton 28, Petersburg Summerfield 24
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Utica 0
Clinton Township Clintondale 28, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14
Coopersville 46, Spring Lake 10
Croswell-Lexington 25, Armada 14
Crystal Falls Forest Park 68, Carney-Nadeau 12
Dansville 20, Bath 12
DeWitt 38, St. Johns 12
Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Dearborn 21
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21, Garden City 7
Decatur 38, Bloomingdale 14
Detroit Cass Tech 42, Detroit Cody 8
Detroit Central 58, Detroit Pershing 6
Detroit Community 12, Detroit University Science 10
Detroit Delta Prep 47, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0
Detroit East English 52, Detroit Western International 26
Detroit Ford 48, DCP-Northwestern 0
Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6
Detroit Mumford 45, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0
Detroit Renaissance 26, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit Southeastern 14, Detroit Osborn 2
Detroit U-D Jesuit 19, St. Joseph 7
Dowagiac Union 40, Sturgis 18
East Grand Rapids 28, Grand Rapids Christian 7
East Lansing 14, Holt 9
Eastpointe East Detroit 27, Madison Heights Lamphere 6
Eau Claire 6, Bangor 0
Edwardsburg 44, Plainwell 20
Elk Rapids 27, Kingsley 21
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 60, Vassar 6
Escanaba 42, Menominee 21
Essexville Garber 42, Caro 25
Fennville 39, Galesburg-Augusta 0
Fenton 42, Holly 6
Ferndale 42, Royal Oak 31
Flat Rock 21, Carleton Airport 7
Flint Hamady 61, Genesee 0
Flint International 78, Lawrence 74
Flint Powers 38, Saginaw Arthur Hill 12
Flushing 59, Owosso 0
Fowler 48, Potterville 0
Frankenmuth 41, Birch Run 3
Fulton-Middleton 36, Saranac 35, OT
Gaylord 27, Cadillac 26
Gaylord St. Mary 35, St. Ignace LaSalle 22
Gibraltar Carlson 28, Allen Park 21
Gladstone 13, Sault Ste Marie 0
Gogebic Miners 26, L’Anse 7
Goodrich 41, Corunna 27
Grand Blanc 38, Northville 30
Grand Ledge 35, Jackson 12
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Sparta 6
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 14
Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Allendale 12
Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Comstock Park 20
Grant 42, Howard City Tri-County 6
Grass Lake 39, Hanover-Horton 28
Greenville 42, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6
Grosse Pointe North 35, Warren Cousino 8
Hamtramck 26, Detroit University Prep 12
Hancock 56, Hurley, Wis. 20
Harbor Beach 65, Memphis 6
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 46, Romulus Summit Academy 0
Harrison 44, Gladwin 0
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 36, Roseville 14
Hartford 21, White Pigeon 14
Haslett 56, Lansing Waverly 8
Hazel Park 48, Pontiac 0
Hemlock 21, Pinconning 0
Holland West Ottawa 34, East Kentwood 7
Holton 41, White Cloud 8
Hopkins 42, Buchanan 14
Houghton 32, Northland Pines, Wis. 0
Houghton Lake 28, Roscommon 14
Howell 16, Brighton 15
Hudson 51, Hillsdale 8
Hudsonville 27, Grand Rapids Northview 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 44, Holland Christian 42
Ida 67, Erie-Mason 0
Imlay City 61, Capac 19
Iron Mountain 36, Manistique 26
Ishpeming Westwood 42, Gwinn 0
Ithaca 56, St. Charles 8
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Coldwater 14
Jenison 20, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 10
Johannesburg-Lewiston 43, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0
Jonesville 52, Bronson 8
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 28, Coloma 27
Kent City 28, Morley-Stanwood 0
Kinde-North Huron 36, Merritt Academy 18
Kingsford 21, Marquette 0
Lake City 42, Leroy Pine River 15
Lake Fenton 55, Durand 0
Lakeview 21, Hesperia 20
Lansing Catholic 26, Fowlerville 10
Lansing Everett 35, Lansing Eastern 0
Lansing Sexton 22, Okemos 3
Lapeer 36, Saginaw 6
Lawton 21, Gobles 12
Leslie 33, Vermontville Maple Valley 20
Lincoln-Alcona 56, Oscoda 28
Linden 56, Swartz Creek 14
Livonia Churchill 41, Plymouth 14
Livonia Clarenceville 28, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 22
Livonia Franklin 27, Westland John Glenn 14
Lutheran Westland 20, Southfield Christian 14
Macomb Dakota 55, Utica Ford 10
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 35, Allen Park Cabrini 20
Madison Heights Madison 21, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 20
Manistee 41, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 28
Maple City Glen Lake 48, Frankfort 34
Marine City 41, St. Clair 21
Marion 64, Baldwin 0
Marshall 41, Hastings 21
Mayville 56, Dryden 18
McBain 60, Manton 36
Mendon 49, Centreville 0
Merrill 34, Vestaburg 32
Mesick 58, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0
Michigan Center 21, Manchester 14
Midland 39, Davison 25
Midland Bullock Creek 20, Shepherd 12
Midland Dow 37, Bay City Western 0
Milford 24, Flint Kearsley 8
Millington 35, Bridgeport 24
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20, Grosse Ile 7
Montague 59, Hart 0
Montrose 48, North Branch 14
Morrice 33, Deckerville 32
Mount Morris 48, Otisville Lakeville 34
Mount Pleasant 48, Flint Southwestern 14
Muskegon 70, Grand Rapids Union 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 32, Muskegon Heights 0
Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 6
Muskegon Oakridge 61, Mason County Central 7
Muskegon Orchard View 54, Ludington 14
Napoleon 44, Vandercook Lake 0
Negaunee 21, Ishpeming 14
New Boston Huron 30, Milan 22
New Buffalo 56, Three Oaks River Valley 14
New Lothrop 36, Detroit Voyageur 6
Newaygo 48, Fremont 12
North Muskegon 49, Shelby 6
Norway 31, Munising 0
Novi 14, Hartland 7
Olivet 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6
Onaway 28, Posen 22
Onekama 50, Atlanta 8
Ortonville Brandon 65, Clio 34
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 51, Morenci 8
Ovid-Elsie 30, St. Louis 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 32, Laingsburg 11
Pickford 70, Brimley 20
Pinckney 35, Tecumseh 10
Pittsford 23, Comstock 8
Port Huron 51, Sterling Heights 19
Port Huron Northern 41, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20
Portage Central 42, Niles 14
Portland 44, Ionia 6
Portland St. Patrick 46, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 6
Quincy 38, Homer 32
Rapid River 42, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 8
Reading 36, Union City 12
Redford Union 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40
Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 29
Richland Gull Lake 18, Battle Creek Central 8
Richmond 17, Almont 7
River Rouge 86, Harper Woods 0
Riverview 37, Monroe Jefferson 14
Rochester Adams 38, Southfield A&T 14
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Detroit Public Safety 28
Rockford 27, Grandville 0
Rogers City 36, Mio-Au Sable 12
Romeo 17, Grosse Pointe South 3
Romulus 31, Redford Thurston 22
Rudyard 30, Engadine 20
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7
Saginaw Nouvel 22, Byron 8
Saginaw Swan Valley 51, Standish-Sterling 18
Salem 50, Wayne Memorial 0
Saline 42, Monroe 14
Sand Creek 52, Britton-Deerfield 13
Saugatuck 49, Martin 6
Schoolcraft 35, Constantine 8
Southgate Anderson 41, Taylor Kennedy 6
Springport 39, Concord 13
Stephenson 54, Ontonagon 16
Sterling Heights Stevenson 26, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 23
Stevensville Lakeshore 30, Portage Northern 27
Stockbridge 29, Perry 19
Taylor Truman 44, Lincoln Park 34
Tekonsha 68, Litchfield 0
Three Rivers 54, South Haven 0
Traverse City Central 35, Petoskey 28
Traverse City West 30, Benton Harbor 13
Ubly 26, Sandusky 14
Unionville-Sebewaing 30, Reese 14
Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0
Vicksburg 21, Paw Paw 12
Warren De La Salle 52, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Warren Mott 48, Fraser 18
Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 44
West Iron County 53, Calumet 20
Whitehall 47, Ravenna 19
Whitmore Lake 35, Adrian Madison 0
Williamston 31, Eaton Rapids 10
Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Trenton 0
Wyoming 33, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21
Wyoming Kelloggsville 21, Wyoming Godwin Heights 20
Ypsilanti 31, Alpena 6
Ypsilanti Lincoln 40, Adrian 7
Zeeland East 56, Fruitport 14
Zeeland West 42, Holland 14