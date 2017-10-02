5th Quarter prep football scores September 29

Friday’s scores

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 21, Wayland Union 20

Addison 34, Jackson East Jackson 0

Algonac 27, Yale 14

Allegan 20, Otsego 7

Alma 21, Freeland 7

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Detroit Universal 0

Athens 20, Colon 8

AuGres-Sims 54, Whittemore-Prescott 14

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Mount Clemens 14

Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Parma Western 28

Battle Creek Pennfield 58, Jackson Northwest 50

Battle Creek St. Philip 60, Burr Oak 8

Bay City All Saints def. Caseville, forfeit

Bay City John Glenn 17, Saginaw Heritage 7

Beal City 20, Evart 14 (OT)

Beaverton 34, Sanford-Meridian 0

Belding 35, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 21

Bellaire 50, Pellston 14

Belleville 35, Dearborn Fordson 7

Berrien Springs 59, Parchment 6

Big Rapids 35, Stanton Central Montcalm 0

Birmingham Brother Rice 21, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 17

Birmingham

Detroit Country Day 36, Southfield Bradford Academy 6

Blanchard Montabella 54, Coleman 48

Blissfield 27, Dundee 21

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Riverview Richard 0

Boyne City 34, Kalkaska 13

Breckenridge 27, Carson City-Crystal 26

Brethren 30, Bear Lake 6

Brooklyn Columbia Central 34, Onsted 17

Brown City 28, Marlette 20

Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Melvindale 21

Burton Bendle 19, Flint Beecher 0

Burton Bentley 42, Burton Atherton 36

Byron Center 49, Hamilton 9

Caledonia 21, Grand Haven 14

Camden-Frontier 30, Bellevue 26

Canton 40, Livonia Stevenson 28

Carrollton 57, Chesaning 22

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 42, Owendale-Gagetown 0

Cass City 44, Bad Axe 8

Cassopolis 61, Marcellus 8

Cedar Springs 28, Lowell 14

Cedarville 65, Charlton Heston 12

Charlevoix 21, East Jordan 14

Charlotte 24, Mason 14

Cheboygan 50, Benzie Central 30

Chelsea 34, Dexter 14

Clare 57, Farwell 6

Clarkston 45, Troy Athens 13

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20

Climax-Scotts 60, Adrian Lenawee Christian 29

Clinton 28, Petersburg Summerfield 24

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Utica 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 28, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14

Coopersville 46, Spring Lake 10

Croswell-Lexington 25, Armada 14

Crystal Falls Forest Park 68, Carney-Nadeau 12

Dansville 20, Bath 12

DeWitt 38, St. Johns 12

Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Dearborn 21

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21, Garden City 7

Decatur 38, Bloomingdale 14

Detroit Cass Tech 42, Detroit Cody 8

Detroit Central 58, Detroit Pershing 6

Detroit Community 12, Detroit University Science 10

Detroit Country Day 36, Southfield Bradford Academy 6

Detroit Delta Prep 47, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0

Detroit East English 52, Detroit Western International 26

Detroit Ford 48, DCP-Northwestern 0

Detroit King 27, Detroit Denby 6

Detroit Mumford 45, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0

Detroit Renaissance 26, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit Southeastern 14, Detroit Osborn 2

Detroit U-D Jesuit 19, St. Joseph 7

Dowagiac Union 40, Sturgis 18

East Grand Rapids 28, Grand Rapids Christian 7

East Lansing 14, Holt 9

Eastpointe East Detroit 27, Madison Heights Lamphere 6

Eau Claire 6, Bangor 0

Edwardsburg 44, Plainwell 20

Elk Rapids 27, Kingsley 21

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 60, Vassar 6

Escanaba 42, Menominee 21

Essexville Garber 42, Caro 25

Fennville 39, Galesburg-Augusta 0

Fenton 42, Holly 6

Ferndale 42, Royal Oak 31

Flat Rock 21, Carleton Airport 7

Flint Hamady 61, Genesee 0

Flint International 78, Lawrence 74

Flint Powers 38, Saginaw Arthur Hill 12

Flushing 59, Owosso 0

Fowler 48, Potterville 0

Frankenmuth 41, Birch Run 3

Fulton-Middleton 36, Saranac 35, OT

Gaylord 27, Cadillac 26

Gaylord St. Mary 35, St. Ignace LaSalle 22

Gibraltar Carlson 28, Allen Park 21

Gladstone 13, Sault Ste Marie 0

Gogebic Miners 26, L’Anse 7

Goodrich 41, Corunna 27

Grand Blanc 38, Northville 30

Grand Ledge 35, Jackson 12

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Sparta 6

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 14

Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Allendale 12

Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Comstock Park 20

Grant 42, Howard City Tri-County 6

Grass Lake 39, Hanover-Horton 28

Greenville 42, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6

Grosse Pointe North 35, Warren Cousino 8

Hamtramck 26, Detroit University Prep 12

Hancock 56, Hurley, Wis. 20

Harbor Beach 65, Memphis 6

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 46, Romulus Summit Academy 0

Harrison 44, Gladwin 0

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 36, Roseville 14

Hartford 21, White Pigeon 14

Haslett 56, Lansing Waverly 8

Hazel Park 48, Pontiac 0

Hemlock 21, Pinconning 0

Holland West Ottawa 34, East Kentwood 7

Holton 41, White Cloud 8

Hopkins 42, Buchanan 14

Houghton 32, Northland Pines, Wis. 0

Houghton Lake 28, Roscommon 14

Howell 16, Brighton 15

Hudson 51, Hillsdale 8

Hudsonville 27, Grand Rapids Northview 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 44, Holland Christian 42

Ida 67, Erie-Mason 0

Imlay City 61, Capac 19

Iron Mountain 36, Manistique 26

Ishpeming Westwood 42, Gwinn 0

Ithaca 56, St. Charles 8

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Coldwater 14

Jenison 20, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 10

Johannesburg-Lewiston 43, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0

Jonesville 52, Bronson 8

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 28, Coloma 27

Kent City 28, Morley-Stanwood 0

Kinde-North Huron 36, Merritt Academy 18

Kingsford 21, Marquette 0

Lake City 42, Leroy Pine River 15

Lake Fenton 55, Durand 0

Lakeview 21, Hesperia 20

Lansing Catholic 26, Fowlerville 10

Lansing Everett 35, Lansing Eastern 0

Lansing Sexton 22, Okemos 3

Lapeer 36, Saginaw 6

Lawton 21, Gobles 12

Leslie 33, Vermontville Maple Valley 20

Lincoln-Alcona 56, Oscoda 28

Linden 56, Swartz Creek 14

Livonia Churchill 41, Plymouth 14

Livonia Clarenceville 28, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 22

Livonia Franklin 27, Westland John Glenn 14

Lutheran Westland 20, Southfield Christian 14

Macomb Dakota 55, Utica Ford 10

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 35, Allen Park Cabrini 20

Madison Heights Madison 21, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 20

Manistee 41, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 28

Maple City Glen Lake 48, Frankfort 34

Marine City 41, St. Clair 21

Marion 64, Baldwin 0

Marshall 41, Hastings 21

Mayville 56, Dryden 18

McBain 60, Manton 36

Mendon 49, Centreville 0

Merrill 34, Vestaburg 32

Mesick 58, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Michigan Center 21, Manchester 14

Midland 39, Davison 25

Midland Bullock Creek 20, Shepherd 12

Midland Dow 37, Bay City Western 0

Milford 24, Flint Kearsley 8

Millington 35, Bridgeport 24

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20, Grosse Ile 7

Montague 59, Hart 0

Montrose 48, North Branch 14

Morrice 33, Deckerville 32

Mount Morris 48, Otisville Lakeville 34

Mount Pleasant 48, Flint Southwestern 14

Muskegon 70, Grand Rapids Union 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 32, Muskegon Heights 0

Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 6

Muskegon Oakridge 61, Mason County Central 7

Muskegon Orchard View 54, Ludington 14

Napoleon 44, Vandercook Lake 0

Negaunee 21, Ishpeming 14

New Boston Huron 30, Milan 22

New Buffalo 56, Three Oaks River Valley 14

New Lothrop 36, Detroit Voyageur 6

Newaygo 48, Fremont 12

North Muskegon 49, Shelby 6

Norway 31, Munising 0

Novi 14, Hartland 7

Olivet 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6

Onaway 28, Posen 22

Onekama 50, Atlanta 8

Ortonville Brandon 65, Clio 34

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 51, Morenci 8

Ovid-Elsie 30, St. Louis 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 32, Laingsburg 11

Pickford 70, Brimley 20

Pinckney 35, Tecumseh 10

Pittsford 23, Comstock 8

Port Huron 51, Sterling Heights 19

Port Huron Northern 41, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

Portage Central 42, Niles 14

Portland 44, Ionia 6

Portland St. Patrick 46, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 6

Quincy 38, Homer 32

Rapid River 42, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 8

Rapid River 42, North Dickinson 8

Reading 36, Union City 12

Redford Union 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40

Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 29

Richland Gull Lake 18, Battle Creek Central 8

Richmond 17, Almont 7

River Rouge 86, Harper Woods 0

Riverview 37, Monroe Jefferson 14

Rochester Adams 38, Southfield A&T 14

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Detroit Public Safety 28

Rockford 27, Grandville 0

Rogers City 36, Mio-Au Sable 12

Romeo 17, Grosse Pointe South 3

Romulus 31, Redford Thurston 22

Rudyard 30, Engadine 20

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7

Saginaw Nouvel 22, Byron 8

Saginaw Swan Valley 51, Standish-Sterling 18

Salem 50, Wayne Memorial 0

Saline 42, Monroe 14

Sand Creek 52, Britton-Deerfield 13

Saugatuck 49, Martin 6

Schoolcraft 35, Constantine 8

Southgate Anderson 41, Taylor Kennedy 6

Springport 39, Concord 13

Stephenson 54, Ontonagon 16

Sterling Heights Stevenson 26, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 23

Stevensville Lakeshore 30, Portage Northern 27

Stockbridge 29, Perry 19

Taylor Truman 44, Lincoln Park 34

Tekonsha 68, Litchfield 0

Three Rivers 54, South Haven 0

Traverse City Central 35, Petoskey 28

Traverse City West 30, Benton Harbor 13

Ubly 26, Sandusky 14

Unionville-Sebewaing 30, Reese 14

Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Vicksburg 21, Paw Paw 12

Warren De La Salle 52, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Warren Mott 48, Fraser 18

Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 44

West Iron County 53, Calumet 20

Whitehall 47, Ravenna 19

Whitmore Lake 35, Adrian Madison 0

Williamston 31, Eaton Rapids 10

Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Trenton 0

Wyoming 33, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21

Wyoming Kelloggsville 21, Wyoming Godwin Heights 20

Ypsilanti 31, Alpena 6

Ypsilanti Lincoln 40, Adrian 7

Zeeland East 56, Fruitport 14

Zeeland West 42, Holland 14

