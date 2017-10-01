Sheriff’s officials investigating US-127 & I-96 rollover crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s Officials are investigating a rollover crash that happened Saturday afternoon on southbound US-127 near eastbound I-96.

Authorities say a 78-year-old woman collided with a semi truck while attempting to merge into the southbound traffic.

The woman’s car flipped over and she was extricated with unknown injuries.

The 50-year-old semi truck driver from Mt. Morris was not injured in the crash.

At this time, sheriff’s officials say speed and alcohol are not a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.