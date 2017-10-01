Sheriff’s officials investigating US-127 & I-96 rollover crash

By Published:

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s Officials are investigating a rollover crash that happened Saturday afternoon on southbound US-127 near eastbound I-96.

Authorities say a 78-year-old woman collided with a semi truck while attempting to merge into the southbound traffic.

The woman’s car flipped over and she was extricated with unknown injuries.

The 50-year-old semi truck driver from Mt. Morris was not injured in the crash.

At this time, sheriff’s officials say speed and alcohol are not a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

 

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s