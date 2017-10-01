“Bra’s along the river trail” kicks off breast cancer awareness month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – October 1st marks the first day of “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” and as part of a push to raise awareness, the Lansing “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” group kicked off its 2nd annual “Bra’s Along the River Trail” event.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 8,000 women in Michigan will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and roughly 1,400 will die from it.

Those numbers speak volumes to how many people are affected by the disease every year and one local woman who won her battle against cancer is speaking out to let others know how important it is to simply take care of your body.

“I have my moments…but you know I also realize that each morning when I wake up it’s a new day,” said Cheryl Benjamin.

Benjamin is a proud breast cancer survivor.

She says she won her battle against the disease 3 years ago and while it’s a great feeling, she still remembers the day she got diagnosed.

“I had uterine cancer, had that taken care of…six months later, I get a diagnosis of breast cancer,” Benjamin stated.

Benjamin says life has had its up’s and down’s but now that she’s cancer free, she’s making it her duty to help spread the word about a disease that affects so many.

“Always do regular mammograms and also do your monthly checks. Early detection does make a difference,” said Benjamin.

The American Cancer Society says breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women which is why organizers of the event “Bra’s Along the River Trail” say bringing awareness to cancer is so important.

“Here’s your survivor shirt that you can wear with pride at the walk,” said Katie Jones; Spokesperson of the American Cancer Society.

Jones says today’s event gives survivors the chance to decorate a bra, hang it up and stand proud knowing they beat the disease.

“It’s kind of a take-off of one that goes on in Grand Rapids with the American Cancer Society ‘Bra’s Across the Grand’ and really it’s to raise awareness and to have fun and just to let people know they’re not alone and when they walk with us, they never walk alone,” Jones stated.

And for Benjamin, it’s the everyday support that gives her hope.

“Every body’s got family and friends and you want to be around to be able to have the opportunity to do that, to spend your time with your family and friends,” said Benjamin.

Sunday’s event was a way breast cancer survivors could sign up for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” which is on October 14th.

There’s still time to register and you can do that by heading to the “Seen on 6” section of our website.