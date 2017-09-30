UPDATE: Natural gas release in Dewitt Twp. investigated by Consumers Energy

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — We have an update on a natural gas release in Dewitt Township that evacuated residents Saturday morning.

Consumers Energy says that around 7:30 a.m. there was a natural gas release at a line located near the intersection of Airport and Clark Road.

Spokesman Terry DeDoes tells 6 News that while this wasn’t a leak, it was not a planned release.

He says natural gas built up in the line, and the line is designed to release the gas when there’s a big build up.

DeDoes says the amount of gas that was released did not pose a danger to the public, however Clinton County officials chose to evacuate homes as a precaution.

He says the situation is now under control, and crews are investigating what happened with the line.

PREVIOUS STORY:

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Clinton County Sheriff’s Officials report that there was a oil leak in Dewitt Township that happened around 7:30 this morning near the intersection at the 13,000 block of Airport just north of Clark Road.

Officials say the oil leak was caused by a mechanical failure at a substation which led oil to spew over.

6 News learned that the leaky pipe is 20-inches long and released oil up to 75-feet in the air.

Authorities put out a code red and told people living within 5 miles of the oil leak to evacuate the area.

Around 9 a.m. the oil leak was cleaned up and residents were told it was safe to return to their homes.

