State to allow multiple marijuana grower licenses per spot

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan intends to allow large marijuana growers to apply for and be granted multiple licenses in a single location.

The Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation, which is implementing medical marijuana regulations under a new state law, says the guidance issued Thursday is advisory and subject to change. The state intends to let potential licensees apply for multiple “stacked” class C grow licenses.

The class C license will allow growers to grow up to 1,500 marijuana plants.

A five-tiered licensing system is being developed under a 2016 law that further regulates medical marijuana. It will impose a new 3 percent tax on provisioning centers and establish licenses to grow, process, sell, transport or test marijuana.

The state will accept license applications starting Dec. 15.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s