“Olivia’s Walk” provides hope for families

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – “I know that there are people who are struggling and I want to encourage you to focus on your purpose.”

The purpose of never losing hope…that’s the goal of the 5th annual Olivia’s Walk which is an event in memory of 8-year-old Olivia Kay Borodychuk who lost her life in April of 2017.

Olivia faced a debilitating disease called “Alexander Disease” which is a form of Leukodystrophy.

“Children with Leukodystrophy basically their development goes backwards and they eventually lose their life, there’s no cure for the disease,” said Chad Borodychuck; Olivia’s Dad.

“There are a lot of sick children in this world and we just want people to have a different perspective on what it’s like for families who have to deal with something like this,” Lisa Borodychuk stated; Olivia’s Mom.

Chad and Lisa Borodychuk, Olivia’s parents say the one-mile walk is not only to inspire families coping with similar situations but to create a place of comfort and support.

“It’s very tough to look at a situation where children have diseases but it would be a shame to have a hardened heart because of it…as opposed to use it as an opportunity to learn and find joy in the joyful moments and to be able to help other people by what we learn,” Chad stated.

For Rebecca Witgen, “Olivia’s Walk” holds a special place in her heart as her daughter Averie battles Leukodystrophy herself.

“You’re not alone, there’s other people that are going through it with us and you just see all these people who support you,” said Witgen.

The walk is intended to raise awareness of this rare disease but more importantly provide a shoulder for those who need it the most.

All proceeds from today’s walk go towards the “Olivia Kay Foundation” which is an organization aimed to give back to families with children who have medical disabilities.