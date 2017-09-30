Oil leak shuts down intersection in Dewitt Township

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Clinton County Sheriff’s Officials report that there was a gas leak in Dewitt Township that happened around 7:30 this morning near the intersection at the 13,000 block of Airport just north of Clark Road.

Officials say the oil leak was caused by a mechanical failure at a substation which led oil to spew over.

6 News learned that the leaky pipe is 20-inches long and released oil up to 75-feet in the air.

Authorities put out a code red and told people living within 5 miles of the oil leak to evacuate the area.

Around 9 a.m. the oil leak was cleaned up and residents were told it was safe to return to their homes.

