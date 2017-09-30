Oil leak shuts down intersection in Dewitt Township

By Published:

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Clinton County Sheriff’s Officials report that there was a gas leak in Dewitt Township that happened around 7:30 this morning near the intersection at the 13,000 block of Airport just north of Clark Road.

Officials say the oil leak was caused by a mechanical failure at a substation which led oil to spew over.

6 News learned that the leaky pipe is 20-inches long and released oil up to 75-feet in the air.

Authorities put out a code red and told people living within 5 miles of the oil leak to evacuate the area.

Around 9 a.m. the oil leak was cleaned up and residents were told it was safe to return to their homes.

Stay with 6 News for updates.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s