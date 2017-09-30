Community shows appreciation for local law enforcement during “Back The Blue” event

Police officers in our community always have our backs, and today community members showed them we have theirs too.

“They’re putting their lives on the line every day, and that’s not something that everybody can do,” says Co-Founder of “Backing the Blue” Michigan, Jennifer Keller.

It’s all part of what’s called, “Backing the Blue.”

An event organized each year at our State’s Capitol where community members come together to raise money and learn more about our local law enforcement.

“We wanted to show police that there are people in the world who still care about what they do and still love and respect and appreciate them,” says Keller.

Keller says, not only is today a way to say thank you, it’s an opportunity to pay tribute to the fallen officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

“When people see the sheer number of balloons up there and realize that’s one balloon for every officer killed in the last year, it hits your heart, it really brings the reality of it home,” says Keller.

171 balloons were released, for 171 people who died while wearing the badge within the last year.

“Law enforcement officers are those who stand between society and the dangers of society. They’re the ones that enforce the laws and create the type of communities that we take for granted every day. It’s important that we resist taking that for granted and that we instead recognize, appreciate and respect the police officers that everyday do so much for us,” says Lt. Governor, Brian Calley.

Officials say today’s event raised nearly $10,000.

The proceeds are going toward law enforcement charities and the Grant Whitaker scholarship fund.