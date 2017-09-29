Waverly Varsity cheerleaders raise donation for hurricane relief

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We’ve seen the images of the devastation left in the trail of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The cost of getting people resettled and providing basic requirements for survival are staggering.

Every dollar counts and the Waverly High School Varsity Cheerleading team is now part of the relief effort.

The team held a bake sale at one of the school’s recent football games to raise money for hurricane victims.

“I am extremely proud of my cheerleaders for taking the initiative to organize this bake sale,” said head coach Lori Dey. “They saw the need and rose to the occasion and we really appreciate the community for their generous contributions. We have such a great group of kids this season and it was so nice to see them come together for a great cause.”

Thanks to the generosity of the crowd and a match made by the Waverly High School athletic department, the cheerleaders were able to send $401.09 to the American Red Cross.

The cheerleaders not only sold the baked goods, they spent hours in their kitchens baking the items for the sale.

Senior cheerleader Carrie Blair said the cheer team “knew we had to step up and help our fellow Americans in this time of need.”

ONLINE: How to donate